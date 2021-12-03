Proud Boy headed back to prison after being busted with illegal ‘ghost guns’ and silencers

A New York man who is a member of the right-wing Proud Boys group has been sentenced to 87 months in prison for unlawfully possessing firearms including “ghost guns,” and ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Jonathan M. Cuney, 38, is described in the press release as a member of the Proud Boys since 2018. He has a prior conviction for gun trafficking of which he pled guilty to in 2015.

"In pleading guilty on June 22, 2021, Cuney also admitted that from at least August 2018 until November 12, 2019, he purchased firearms parts from several dozen online retailers, and had these items shipped to East Greenbush; Willits, California (where he maintained a residence); and Providence, Rhode Island (where he formerly maintained a legitimate firearms business)," the Defense Department's press release reads. "Cuney then used these firearms parts to manufacture non-serialized handguns and rifles, and silencers. These firearms are often called “ghost guns” because they do not have serial numbers, making them more difficult for law enforcement to track."

When the FBI searched Cuney's home, they found two rifles, one revolver, four serialized AR-15-style rifle receivers, two completed “ghost” guns, five pistol parts kits, two completed silencers and enough parts to build more than 10 silencers, as well as other firearms, parts, and accessories. More weapons were found in a storage unit he owned.

Separate reports say Cuny is former Marine Sergeant and a recipient of a Purple Heart received during the Battle of Fallujah in Iraq.