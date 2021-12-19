DC attorney general trolls Proud Boys and Oath Keepers while boasting he will ruin them financially

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine boasted about his plans to sue the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their part in the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol and then taunted them with whining from fellow extremists after they lost a multi-million dollar civil suit linked to the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Racine explained how he is using a law put in place to thwart the Ku Klux Klan which seeks stiff financial penalties that Racine will use against those who were responsible for the violence.

Telling the host that he hopes to bring about financial ruination of the groups, he went back and pointed to complaints made online by rightwing extremists after they lost in Charlottesville.

"Jonathan, that case was extraordinary," he told the MSNBC host. I want to give credit to Integrity First for America and those exceptional lawyers who worked hard to bring justice in Charlottesville. Of course, that gives us a lot of momentum."

"Let me tell you, for example, what some of the defendants in the Charlottesville case had to say about that lawsuit," he continued before reading, "'One defendant said, and tweeted this, "Oh, my goodness, this lawsuit bankrupted me and it has destroyed my neo-nazi traditionalist worker party.' Another defendant called the lawsuit 'financially crippling, totally detrimental.' Another defendant said 'we have got to go underground.'"

"That's what the District of Columbia's lawsuit is about, "he added. "Let me emphasize this: the only time a city or state has ever sued hate groups like this is the District of Columbia. standing up for justice and the rule of law, and our freedom and democracy."

