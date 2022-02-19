Calif. official caught in Proud Boys chat helping anti-vax truckers claims she was set up

On Friday, the Daily Beast reported that an outspoken anti-mask politician in Sacramento County, California, was caught in the Telegram channel of members of the Proud Boys to help plan the so-called "freedom convoy" of truckers protesting anti-vaccine mandates — and now she is claiming it was an accident and she is being set up.

"Sue Frost, one of the county’s five supervisors, came under fire this week after an area Twitter-user spotted her in a series of fringe Telegram channels, including a channel run and moderated by self-described Proud Boys who had previously used Telegram to encourage the murders of Jews and 'race war now,'" reported Kelly Weill. "Now Frost says she was unaware of the forums’ Proud Boy ties. Instead, she accuses the Twitter whistleblower of following her around and 'dubbing' her into pictures with Proud Boys — a claim that Twitter user firmly denies."

“I am a Sacramento County Supervisor who is communicating with many freedom groups who want to support the convoy,” Frost wrote on the channel. “I’m a freedom fighter, Connected with parents faith community, businesses and my nonprofit is gorillalearninginstitute.org. Do you need a group to coordinate in Sacramento? Maybe I can help. I’m actually just trying to figure out how I can donate to the convoy and also how I can be in the loop.”

Frost is a vehement opponent of COVID-19 masking restrictions, and has previously spread conspiracy theories about the vaccine, calling it "experimental." Nor is this her first encounter with the Proud Boys; according to The Sacramento Bee, she has previously attended Proud Boys-linked anti-vaccine rallies in Placer County.

The Proud Boys are a self-styled "Western Chauvinist" group with ties to white supremacists. Known for their violent street brawls with political opponents, several of their members have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

You can read more here.