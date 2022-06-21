On Monday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," Huffington Post reporter Andy Cambell walked through the significance of the Proud Boys' integration into the Republican Party, and their increased ability to promote violence at political events.

The result, he noted, is that even some Republicans aren't safe.

"How did a right-wing extremist group become a mainstream part of the Republican Party and our politics?" asked anchor Joy Reid.

"What you're seeing here is a culmination of the normalization of political violence in this country," said Campbell. "The Proud Boys have helped foment that atmosphere by positioning it as legitimate political discourse. What you're seeing with these Republicans getting attacked by their own party is a machine, an apparatus that's ready to mobilize whenever Tucker Carlson or Donald Trump point at something they dislike, you have extremists like the Proud Boys ready to jump in there and bring violence to that situation."

One example singled out by Reid and Campbell was Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who faced threats and abuse at the Texas Republican Party's convention.

"You know, the people who attacked Crenshaw were Proud Boys, right?" said Campbell. "You're seeing the Proud Boys show up at Pride events now because Fox News is, you know, angry at LGBTQ at this point, so we're seeing a normalization of political violence and what's scary it is going to lead to more violence."

