WATCH: Proud Boys scuffle with left-wing protesters at Jan. 6 vigil in New York City

At a Jan. 6 vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, members of the Proud Boys clashed with left-wing groups and it was caught on video.

Left-wing protesters started chanting, "What's that noise? F*** the Proud Boys," prompting members of the far-right group to chant back, "USA!" A left-wing protester then approaches a group of Proud Boys and a scuffle erupts, prompting a police officer to step in between them.

Another video shows an argument between the two groups, with a left-wing protester accusing a Proud Boy of being antisemitic.

"Who hates Jews?" one Proud Boy responds. "We've got a Black Jew in our f***ing chapter. So, man. And he's gay."

Watch the videos below:


