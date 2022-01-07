WATCH: Proud Boys scuffle with left-wing protesters at Jan. 6 vigil in New York City

At a Jan. 6 vigil outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, members of the Proud Boys clashed with left-wing groups and it was caught on video.
Left-wing protesters started chanting, "What's that noise? F*** the Proud Boys," prompting members of the far-right group to chant back, "USA!" A left-wing protester then approaches a group of Proud Boys and a scuffle erupts, prompting a police officer to step in between them.
Another video shows an argument between the two groups, with a left-wing protester accusing a Proud Boy of being antisemitic.
"Who hates Jews?" one Proud Boy responds. "We've got a Black Jew in our f***ing chapter. So, man. And he's gay."
Watch the videos below:
Proud Boys clash with counter protesters during a vigil outside of St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. #HappeningNow #nyc #January6pic.twitter.com/fYUJ6JzUif— Scootercaster (@Scootercaster) 1641511543
proud boys and antifa in NYC at st Patrick cathedral vigil \n\n"I can't be racist, we have a gay black gay jew member, also my lawyer is a jew"\n\ni am in physical painpic.twitter.com/ooh4diMewA— oak_tree_upheaval (@oak_tree_upheaval) 1641513999