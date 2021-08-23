Video shows Proud Boys destroying and flipping wheelchair van in Portland
Twitter/screen grab

Members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing group, reportedly destroyed a wheelchair van that was used to transport disabled people.

The incident allegedly occurred during a Sunday protest in Portland.

Video posted on social media shows Proud Boys protesters attempting to lift the van, which has broken windows.

The group is eventually successful at flipping the vehicle onto its side.

"F**k Antifa!" one person shouts in celebration.

Watch the video below.

Video SmartNews