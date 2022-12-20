Lawyers defending Proud Boys on sedition charges claim J6 proceedings are 'highly confusing' for jurors

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that lawyers representing the Proud Boys charged in the January 6 attack wanted to postpone jury selection — citing the "confusing" public proceedings of the House Select Committee investigating the attack.

"Defense attorneys pushed to postpone jury selection in the high-profile case until after the new year, citing concerns that media coverage of the January 6 panel could taint the jury pool," said the report. "A defense attorney told the judge it's also impossible to know what evidence related to the Proud Boys might be released by the committee, which urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies."

Norm Pattis, the attorney representing Proud Boy leader Joseph Biggs, told District Judge Timothy Kelly, "We don't want to be picking the jury in this highly confusing and combustible environment."

Kelly, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, rejected this argument conflating the committee's evidence against Trump with the trial against the Proud Boys. "The former president is not on trial here today," said Kelly — though he reiterated to prospective jurors not to watch any media coverage of the January 6 proceedings.

The Proud Boys are a far-right group styling themselves as "Western Chauvinists," whom experts say have ties to the white supremacist movement. Infamous for instigating violent street brawls, many Proud Boys played a role in the January 6 attack, and footage shows Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in contact with Trump associate Roger Stone in the run-up to the attack. High-ranking officials in the group are now charged with seditious conspiracy and several other offenses.

This comes after key leaders of the Oath Keepers, another far-right militia group, were convicted of seditious conspiracy in a separate trial.