Arizona insurrectionist released from jail — but can’t associate with the Proud Boys: report

An Arizona man who was spotted wearing a Proud Boy armband during the January 6th insurrection has been released from jail pending trial.

"An Arizona resident who was arrested by federal authorities after they allege he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been released from custody and ordered not to associate with the Proud Boys," the Arizona Republic reported Thursday. "Federal court documents made public Wednesday said Phoenix resident Micajah Joel Jackson has been released from custody pending a May 24 court appearance. As part of his release conditions, he agreed to 'not associate with the Proud Boys or any person the defendant knows to be associated with the Proud Boys.' The Proud Boys is a far-right group with a history of violent confrontations.

Jackson has sought to distance himself from the Proud Boys since the insurrection.

"The federal complaint said Jackson was part of a group that breached police barricades and flooded into the plaza. The insurrection sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and delayed Congress from certifying the presidential election of Democrat Joe Biden. Videos and photos appear to show Jackson inside Capitol hallways and the National Statutory Hall, one of the most popular rooms in the U.S. Capitol," the newspaper reported.

Jackson is facing federal charges for unlawful entry of a restricted building along with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.

Federal prosecutors presented multiple photos they allege are of Jackson, who was wearing a blue Donald Trump hat.