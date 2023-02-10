Proud Boys march along the reflecting pool during the Defeat the Mandates rally last month.
Anthony Crider

Prosecutors on Friday showed jurors more incriminating messages sent among members of the Proud Boys in the days leading up to the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

As reported by Politico's Kyle Cheney, the messages showed members of the right-wing gang scrambling to organize themselves after leader Enrique Tarrio got arrested for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter flag at a church in Washington D.C.

In a message sent by Proud Boys Aaron Wolkind on January 5th, 2021, other members of the gang were warned that "cops are the primary threat" that they had to avoid until they could attend former President Donald Trump's rally the next day.

Wolkind also warned members to avoid tangling with local Black Lives Matter activists or getting drunk, unless in a private setting.

READ MORE: GOP majority's 'awful and appalling' start torched in brutal Washington Post column

Prosecutors also noted that no one on the Proud Boys' leadership sought to tamp down violent rhetoric from members, even after one member said they wanted to "stack those bodies" of the group's political enemies in front of the Capitol.

Additionally, notes Cheney, the Proud Boys apparently also took heart from a tweet posted by former Trump official Dan Scavino.

"Prosecutors showing messages on Jan. 3, 2021 in which Proud Boys cited a Scavino social media post that they said featured a '1776 flag' flying over the White House," writes Cheney.

SmartNews