Teen girl shot in head as she sat outside NYC elementary school: report
Crime Scene Tape (Shutterstock www.shutterstock.com)

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head as she sat in a car outside a New York City elementary school, ABC7 reported. She is thought to have been caught in the crossfire as two groups shot at each other nearby.

The shooting happened at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens. She was sitting outside the Jackie Robinson elementary school.

The girl was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries, according to reports. The shooter had not been found as of Thursday morning.

SmartNews