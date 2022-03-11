Psychologists want to talk Putin out of war with open letter

Russian president Vladimir Putin holds a videoconference meeting with members of the Russian Security Council. -/Kremlin/dpa
Psychologists from around 20 countries want to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to change his mind with an open letter.
"We are contacting you to share with you our academic and practical knowledge about the consequences of initiating a war for the instigator, and to offer a glimpse of a possible way out of such a perilous situation," the letter initiated by German social psychologists Rolf van Dick of the University of Frankfurt and Ulrich Wagner of the University of Marburg begins.
Almost 40 colleagues from the United States to Poland, Norway to South Africa, India and Pakistan have signed the letter.
With the letter, they want to inform Putin about the "negative effects" of what he is doing, they write.
With reference to scientific literature, they explain which processes the war against Ukraine is setting in motion in detail. Ultimately, all this leads to "rejection, isolation and physical threat" of the political leaders considered responsible.
Citizens on both sides of a war experience "national isolation," the letter says. This leads to a quest for change. Economic crises give rise to "feelings of deprivation" that are usually "the basis for resistance, protest and revolution against existing state."
"These effects hold true both for ordinary people as well as for elites."
Creating a worldview in which one appears positive and the enemy negative "consumes resources and leaders end up in isolation within a bubble of yeasayers, always endangered by the threat of being unmasked," the authors write.
When there is no longer any security, citizens develop a strong need for explanations: "This will ultimately end up in a perception of reality as it actually is: People will discover who is responsible for starting the war, and for all the consequent suffering, injuries and death."
"From our psychological point of view the primary recommendation is to immediately stop shooting, stop bombarding, stop fighting and stop killing," the scientists write and advise Putin: "Think again about the reasons for your decision to go to war and what can ultimately be achieved with this violence, for the Russian people as well as for you personally."
The letter rounds off with the appeal: "Remain open for negotiations!"
Professor van Dick does not consider it completely out of the question that the letter will reach Putin, he told dpa. Among other things, he said, the letter has been uploaded to an internet portal through which Russian citizens can write to the president.
The signatories also want to reach the critical opposition in Russia and send a signal to Ukraine, he said.
WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree on sleep, or more precisely, the inconvenience of losing or gaining an hour of it each year thanks to going on and off daylight saving time.
“I believe that any justifications for springing forward and falling back are either outdated or are outweighed by the serious health and economic impacts we now know are associated with the time changes,” U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone of New Jersey said this week.
As Americans prepare to adjust their clocks this weekend for daylight saving time, lawmakers at an Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday assembled a panel of experts to discuss the health, energy and economic impacts of the shift twice a year.
Congress would have to authorize a change in federal law to allow permanent daylight saving time, but it’s not clear there is the momentum to do that.
“Darkness kills and sunshine saves,” Steve Calandrillo, a law professor from the University of Washington, said at the hearing.
He advocated for a permanent change to daylight saving time, arguing that having one more hour of sunlight in the evening would reduce crime, decrease fatal car accidents, save energy and improve heath.
A study by researchers at Rutgers found that nearly 350 lives would be saved by moving to permanent daylight saving time year round.
Stop switching
Some lawmakers couldn’t decide if they wanted daylight saving time or standard time, but they all agreed that it was archaic for the United States to keep switching back and forth.
Lawmakers from Florida were adamant that an extra hour of daylight, would be beneficial for health, the economy and for schools. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican, has introduced legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, and similar legislation is pending in the House.
“Coming from the Sunshine State, we value sunshine for our quality of life, recreation and our tourism economy,” Rep. Darren Soto, a Florida Democrat, said.
Daylight saving time was used as an energy-saving measure during various points in U.S. history, such as World War I, and has become a permanent fixture since the energy crisis of the 1970s.
Under federal law, states can opt out and remain on standard time, but are not allowed to change to daylight saving time.
In the last four years, 18 states have enacted or passed measures to provide for year-round daylight saving time, but without congressional approval, they can’t adopt those changes.
Iowa’s state House recently passed a bill that would put the state on daylight saving time, pending federal action.
Two states have passed measures to stay on standard time — Arizona and Hawaii.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, an Arizona Republican, said her state has been on standard time for nearly 40 years. She asked one of the witnesses, Dr. Beth Malow, a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, if she knew of any studies on the health benefits for Arizonans who are used to living on standard time.
Malow, who is also the director of the Vanderbilt Sleep Division, said she was not aware of any, but advocated for a permanent standard time.
“Please don’t mess with Arizona, we’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Lesko said to her colleagues. “Anytime you change anything to Arizona, Arizonans will be upset.”
Republicans object to topic
Rep. Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, said he believed it should be up to the states if they want to move to daylight saving time, but he also expressed frustration for having the hearing in the first place. He said he believed the panel should be focusing on America’s energy independence after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
A handful of Republicans on the panel agreed and argued that they should be focusing their time on helping Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Rep. Bob Latta, an Ohio Republican, said the last time he got a complaint from his constituents about daylight saving time was in 2020 and said that his constituents were worried about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
“Other things we should be talking about is American energy independence,” Latta said.
Reps. Neal Dunn, a Florida Republican, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington Republican, raised similar points.
The top GOP lawmaker on the panel, Gus Bilirakis of Florida, discussed the health effects of switching back and forth and said he is concerned about children going to school in the dark if Congress did move to make daylight saving time permanent.
Calandrillo said that as a parent of four young children, he did also not want them to go to school in the dark and suggested that schools start later, so children can get adequate sleep.
Bilirakis agreed and said that he felt his kids going to school around 7 a.m. was “too early,” and was open to the idea of giving schools flexibility to change their start times.
Malow agreed that starting school later could help children, particularly teens who are going through puberty, which can affect their sleep schedules.
“Bright light in the morning is a piece of the puzzle that will help our kids get more sleep,” she said.
Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, asked Malow to explain the effect sleep deprivation has on overall health.
“When we’re not sleeping well, it has a whole host of ramifications,” Malow said. “Obesity, diabetes, heart disease, even cancer and Alzheimer disease is linked to either sleep loss or that circadian misalignment.”
Bill Barr's reputation restoration tour is not going well, as he undermines what little credibility he once might have had. On Thursday the disgraced former Trump Attorney General told Fox News Joe Biden, who is 79, is too old to be president, but he would vote for Donald Trump, who will be 78 in 2024.
Barr, who is 71, repeatedly has come under fire in recent days for similar remarks surrounding his dogged insistence that despite Trump having displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” having “lied about the election,” and “threatened democracy,” yet insisting that he would vote for him for president against anyone running on the Democratic ticket.
On Thursday Barr tried to walk back his insistence he would vote for Tromp if he were the GOP nominee, but acknowledged he would, because "I think the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda."
Asked if he thinks President Biden is "too old to govern," Barr gave a one-word response: "yes," then qualified by saying "people age at direct paces."
After reaffirming that he would vote for Trump -- who will be 78 in 2024 -- if he's the GOP nominee because "the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda," Bill Barr tells Fox News that Joe Biden is "too old to govern" at the age of 78. pic.twitter.com/I00yKM53K5
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 10, 2022
Martina Navratilova echoed those remarks: "Once a cult, always a cult."
"Why is 78 too old to lead a country? asked former CIA intelligence officer Aki Peritz. "Isn’t it about competence and character, not the age of your bones?"
New York Times opinion senior staff editor David Swerdlick adds, "the idea that a president who even [says he] made a bogus attempt to overturn an election is the lesser of two evils is quite something."
More:
Former A.G. Barr says people age at different rates (true), but then goes on to allege that President Biden is an "old 78" (he's actually 79 now).
(Gross implication that airs often on this channel)
While Barr is about to turn 72.
You're right, Bill.
Age is just a number. pic.twitter.com/RJTL7H4p7u
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 10, 2022
If you research topic of Christian Nationalism (not to be equated w/Christianity), you'll find various versions of the theme that the "Left" is associated with the Devil/Satan.
Stopping anything by "the Left" by *any means* is seen as divinely inspired.https://t.co/rnuAAO4p1ppic.twitter.com/ekp9FPYT6T
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 10, 2022
Shortly after Donald Trump took office, advisor Kellyanne Conway was widely mocked after snapping at "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd and claiming that White House press secretary Sean Spicer's lies were simply "alternative facts."
"Don't be so overly dramatic about it, Chuck," Conway begged. "They're saying it's a falsehood and our press secretary, Sean Spicer, gave alternative facts to that."
"Wait a minute," Todd interjected. "Alternative facts! Four of the five facts that he uttered were just not true. Alternative facts are not facts, they're falsehoods."
Now the Republican strategist is complaining that it's actually the Biden administration that can't be trusted.
During an interview with Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, said current White House press secretary Jen Psaki and the administration have "lost credibility."
"You know, Laura, I like to say Democrats don't have — this administration doesn't have a messaging problem, they have a fact problem," Conway said.
Kellyanne claims Biden and Psaki have lost their credibility and says they have a fact problempic.twitter.com/fXegv1sVKb