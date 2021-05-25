Power outages in Puerto Rico as electricians boycott work to protest privatization: report
Shutterstock.

Puerto Rico is one again have a power crisis as workers protest privatization.

"A Puerto Rico resident just text me 'I haven't had power for over 50hrs. I'm sooooooo mad & desperate.' LUMA energy takes over running Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority June 1st. 65% of workers didn't not show up at work today in protest," CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reported Monday.

Begnaud posted a video from the head of the union and translated it into English in a thread posted to Twitter: