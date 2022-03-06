'A complete failure': Putin's online propaganda campaign is flailing as war drags on

Speaking with host Alex Witt, NBC reporter Ben Collins claimed that whatever mastery Vladimir Putin previously had when it came to having pro-Russia propaganda flood social media has all but disappeared when it comes to winning hearts and minds during the Ukraine invasion.
While noting that Twitter has been banning accounts pushing #IStandWithPutin propaganda, Collins said that, as the Ukraine invasion has dragged on longer than expected, the Kremlin's attempts to manipulate public opinion has been a disaster.
"Is Russian propaganda falling short?" host Witt asked.
"I haven't seen Russian propaganda flail around like this, trying to find a new narrative that sticks in the west at all," he replied. "This has been a complete failure from an information war standpoint. They tried not just this, they've tried not just these bot and troll farms, they played, pretty much, the hits, you might say in trying to get people to rally against the west. It simply has not worked so far."
