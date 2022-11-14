Putin awards 'Mother Heroines' reviving Soviet practice

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday handed out the first Mother Heroine awards since bringing back the Soviet-era title for women with more than ten children.

Among those awarded was Medni Kadyrova, the wife of Putin's Chechen ally Ramzan Kadyrov.

"For great merits in strengthening the institution of the family and raising children," a Kremlin decree said.

Kadyrov, who rules Chechnya, has been a vocal backer of Putin's Ukraine campaign. He has a large family and has even promised to send his teenage sons to the front.

Putin also declared a woman from the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets region a Heroine Mother.

Soviet authorities handed out the title to women with many children between 1944 and 1991.

Putin revived the practice in August this year with recipients receiving a one-time payment of million rubles (16,000 euros).

The president has long urged Russians to have more children and has made what he calls "traditional values" a central part of his two-decade rule.

Since sending troops to Ukraine, Moscow has intensified the conservative trend at home.