Putin calls them ‘gnats.’ But war back home strengthens ties of a South Florida community
A pro Ukrainian sticker on a parked vehicle in Sunny Isles Beach. - Jose A. Iglesias/El Nuevo Herald/Jose A. Iglesias

MIAMI — Ukrainian Olena Doronina and Russian Alexandra Ignatkina huddled over their cellphones to watch videos sent by Doronina’s son and siblings, who are trapped in Kherson, a Black Sea port city in the south of Ukraine occupied by Russian soldiers. They watched a video showing destruction in Kyiv, sent by Ignatkina’s friend, and another clip of anti-war protests in Moscow, sent by Ignatkina’s brother. “I am worried about everyone in Ukraine, because they could be bombed in the next minute, and I am worried about anyone in Russia who says, ‘No war!’ because they could be put in jail for 10 y...