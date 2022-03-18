Putin complains of Ukrainian 'war crimes' in phone call with Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin complained of Ukrainian attacks in eastern Ukraine during a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
According to Moscow, Ukrainian missile launches targeted residential areas in the cities of Donetsk and Makeyvka, and resulted
in a "significant number of human casualties."
"These war crimes have been ignored by the West," the statement said.
The claims could not be independently verified. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, has been repeatedly accused of deliberately striking civilian targets in the war.
Scholz, who initiated the call, pressed for a ceasefire in the conflict as quickly as possible, according to the Kremlin's read-out.
Putin claimed to be doing everything possible to avoid civilian casualties. For example, he pointed to humanitarian corridors being set up to evacuate people from contested areas.
Putin also informed Scholz about the status of ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. The Russian leader complained that "the Ukrainian side is delaying the process with ever new unrealistic proposals," according to the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin could be the richest man in the world, even after the collapse of the ruble. A CNN report explained that there are so many shell companies that funnel his money into the west, it could be impossible to track it all down.
"On the shore of the Black Sea, it can only be described as a palace," reported Drew Griffin. "190,000 square feet. You can see the church, tea house and amphitheater. And reportedly an underground hockey rink with a no-fly zone and no boat zone. This, according to an investigation last year, by the jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's group. They said this palace fit for a king was built for Vladimir Putin."
"This palace is very much a symbol that he no longer sees himself as a government employee, elected figure. He sees himself as czar, king of some sort," said Maria Pevchikh, an investigator with the Anti-Corruption Foundation.
CNN verified that it was Putin's palace, but the Russian government continues to refuse it's his. The report noted that Putin claims he's worth about $800,000 and lives in nothing more than an 800 sq. ft. apartment. "It was paid for by the Russian oligarchs, by Russian state-owned companies, money from regular people, regular people that was stolen and diverted into building this horrendous thing on the Black Sea."
The money for the property came from an investment fund that asked for charity fund cash from the oligarchs.
"The fact is financially getting to Putin may be impossible," said Griffin. "And even getting to his oligarchs through seizures and sanctions is tremendously difficult. They have created multiple levels of shell companies to hide their assets. Safely in western countries like the United States. One expert telling CNN, there is literally no paper trail."
As Western nations look for ways to reduce their reliance on Russian oil and gas, another aspect of the Ukraine crisis has received less attention: Most of the 32 countries that use nuclear power rely on Russia for some part of their nuclear fuel supply chain.
Nuclear power is a critical part of many national electricity grids. European countries especially rely on nuclear power, including France, where it produces 69% of the nation’s electricity supply, Ukraine (51%), Hungary (46%), Finland (34%) and Sweden (31%). In the U.S., nuclear reactors generate 20% of the nation’s power. Many of these countries originally embraced nuclear power to minimize dependence on imported fossil fuels and, more recently, to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality.
Economic fallout from the war in Ukraine could disrupt access to fuel for the nuclear power industry. We believe that countering Russia’s influence will require concerted efforts that balance energy security, climate mitigation and a commitment to international law.
Today, 32 countries use nuclear power, mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.
A global industry
Around the world, 32 countries operate about 440 commercial nuclear power reactors that generate 10% of the world’s electricity supply. The U.S. has the most operating reactors (93), followed by France (56) and China (53).
Many nations export nuclear fuel, materials and services. The leading international suppliers are the U.S., Russia, Europe and China. Several other countries play important roles, including Canada and South Korea.
Producing nuclear fuel involves five steps:
– Raw uranium ore, which usually contains less then 2% uranium, is mined from the ground.
– The ore is milled to separate the uranium from other materials, yielding a powder called yellowcake.
– Yellowcake is chemically converted to gaseous uranium hexafluoride.
– Uranium hexafluoride is processed to increase its concentration of uranium-235, which can be split in reactors to produce large quantities of energy. U-235 only makes up 0.7% of natural uranium; enrichment for commercial reactor fuel increases its concentration, usually up to 5%.
– Enriched uranium is fabricated into fuel rods for reactors.
Uranium conversion, enrichment and fabrication are sophisticated technical processes that are handled at a small number of facilities around the world.
Fuels for nuclear reactors are highly specialized and tied to specific reactor designs. Buying a power reactor from a supplier such as Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear company, or the French company Framatome, can lead to decadeslong supply dependencies.
All of these factors make nuclear supply chains more complex, less competitive and harder to shift rapidly than other energy types, such as oil and gas. And since key materials and technologies for civilian nuclear power can also be used to produce weapon-usable nuclear materials, international nuclear sales are subject to strict export controls and trade restrictions.
However, much of the milled uranium from Kazakhstan travels through Russia before it is exported to global markets. Other parts of the supply chain also route through Russia. Only a handful of facilities in the world convert milled uranium into uranium hexafluoride; Russia produced approximately one-third of the 2020 supply, much of it made with uranium from Kazakhstan.
Russia also has 43% of the global enrichment capacity, followed by Europe (about 33%), China (16%) and the U.S. (7%). There is some spare capacity in the U.S. and Europe, and China is expanding.
Construction on the third nuclear reactor at the Russian-supplied Akkuyu power plant in Mersin, Turkey, March 10, 2021.
Before it invaded Ukraine, Russia had a national strategy to increase its nuclear energy exports. It is a leading supplier of nuclear reactors, building plants abroad and then providing their fuel. Its customers include former Soviet states and Warsaw Pact members like Ukraine and Hungary, along with new nuclear power users such as Egypt.
Some 16%-20% of the annual U.S. uranium supply is at least partially sourced from Russia, mainly for enrichment. Many European countries buy converted or enriched Russian uranium, and China is a growing market for Russian nuclear exports.
If U.S. nuclear trade with Russia is affected by the Ukraine conflict, the most serious impact would be on two planned advanced reactor demonstration projects: the Xe-100 in Washington state and Natrium in Wyoming. These reactors need fuel that is enriched to nearly 20% uranium-235, and Russia is currently the world’s only supplier.
If Russia retaliates against Western pressure by withholding converted or enriched uranium, we estimate that plants in the U.S. and Europe could be affected within 18 to 24 months, based on the amount of advanced notice required for fuel orders. Some U.S. utilities have said they do not expect shortages, but the opacity of the market and long time frames make this hard to predict. Utilities will face higher prices if they turn to Europe, Japan or China for uranium conversion or enrichment services.
What about uranium supplies? Western producers – notably, Canada and Australia – have large reserves that would be economic to mine at current price levels. And some U.S. politicians, mainly in western states, are calling for more domestic mining.
Cold War uranium mining has left a toxic legacy on Navajo lands in the western U.S.
Opportunities for U.S. leadership
Rather than focusing on domestic uranium mining, we see it as a higher priority for the U.S. to reconsider its enrichment capabilities and policies. Private companies have been reluctant to invest in new enrichment facilities while cheaper alternatives like importing from Russia were available. The Department of Energy is moving forward on a program to fund fuel production for advanced reactors, but it might have to also focus on making fuel for existing U.S. reactors if Russia’s supply is interrupted.
In our view, the U.S. should also work to counter Russia’s efforts to export fabricated fuel and reactors. Ukraine is already working with U.S.-based Westinghouse to develop fuel for its Russian-designed reactors that can replace Russian-manufactured fuel. Seven of Ukraine’s 15 reactors already use this fuel, which is fabricated in Sweden. We believe U.S. policy should support similar efforts elsewhere as needed.
Finally, if the U.S. and other countries seek to remake world nuclear supply chains, we believe the nuclear industry should strive to transcend its toxic legacy. This would require engaging at the start with affected communities, securing benefits for them, making project plans more transparent and incorporating environmental justice into every project. Of course, the first step toward ethical uranium is ensuring that the nuclear power industry is not funding Russia’s war against Ukraine.
GOP lawmakers are complaining that Biden has not done enough to help Ukraine, or isn't moving fast enough, but the "Morning Joe" host said the president's options are constrained because he's trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia, which could set off a major war with possible nuclear consequences.
"We need to be willing to offer that off ramp, we need to keep, as you said, we need to keep the gas on, step on the gas," Scarborough said. "I will say, though, and I have tried very hard not to bring politics into this at all over the past several weeks. I have been trumpeting the bipartisanship."
"I'm not going to name any names because actually I don't even want to dignify their remarks," Scarborough added, "but there are some Republicans, some Republican senators out there who are trying to turn it into a political hit job against Joe Biden, and they're pushing him to do things that would trigger World War III. It is so reckless, they're pushing him not only to do things that could trigger World War III that they would never do if they were sitting in the White House, they're also pushing him to do things that would get the United States so far ahead of our allies that there would be a split between the United States and NATO. Joe Biden, say what you will about Joe Biden in Afghanistan. we were critical of Joe Biden in Afghanistan. Joe Biden has paced this extraordinarily well."