Putin endorses evacuation of parts of Ukraine's Kherson region

Everything Joe Biden and the Democrats have done: Why the midterms should be a cakewalk
November 05, 2022
We tend to recall 1984 as an easy romp for Ronald Reagan, because he could run on a clear record of economic recovery.
But that record was actually a mirage, the message a con.
Reagan’s iconic “Morning in America” ad slyly noted that “Today, more men and women will go to work than ever before.” But the unemployment rate was actually higher (7.5 percent) than when Regan took office – it was just that the population had gotten bigger.
And when Reagan asked – in his famous “are you better off than you were four years ago” debate question – whether people could better afford things, the actual answer was no. Real wages, people’s purchasing power, had actually gone down, while prices had gone up (food cost about 4 percent more; gasoline cost about the same).
People were simply being fooled by recalling not four years prior, but their experience during Reagan’s midterm recession, where unemployment topped 10%, inflation was also over 10%, and more than half the country said Regan’s policies were making things worse.
Reagan’s economic record was, simply put, bad. Yet he went on to win 49 states in 1984 on a message of growth and recovery.
Bear this in mind when considering this year’s elections.
Joe Biden and the Democrats who control Congress have put together a record of massive achievement, particularly on the economy, one that absolutely towers over not just Ronald Reagan’s but virtually all presidents in their first two years.
No need for smoke and mirrors.
It’s an overflow of facts.
If Americans were being asked to vote based on how this administration has done, Democrats would be crushing.
We are not hearing that argument mostly because of the tactical choices made by individual campaigns. But it is still something – the most important thing – that voters should consider.
So here, in one place, is a concise summary of that record under Biden and the Democrats in Congress – what would have been a slam dunk closing argument not that long ago. (Please note, this is all very real, and very full of proof: sources include reports from outlets like the Columbus Dispatch and the AP, PolitiFact and the White House:
- Jobs: Achieved the greatest single year of job creation in American history, more than 6 million in 2021, a decrease of 16 million receiving unemployment benefits, and the biggest drop in the unemployment rate in history.
- Manufacturing jobs: The biggest yearly increase in US manufacturing jobs in nearly 30 years. Democrats’ new incentives for key industries have already led to announcements of thousands of new manufacturing jobs.
- Healthcare: Democrats’ new tax credits drove a record 14.5 million Americans signing up through the ACA, including 5.8 million new people getting coverage. They forced drug companies to negotiate prices for the elderly and capped costs at $2,000 per year. This will save elders thousands annually.
- Poverty: The Dems’ child tax credit created the largest-ever one-year decrease in childhood poverty in American history, about 3 million kids. Households saying they didn’t have enough to eat dropped by a third.
- Safety: Passed the biggest anti-violence measure in decades, including the Gun Safety bill and strengthening the Violence Against Women Act.
- Supporting police: Democrats passed four bills on supporting both police and crime victims.
- Covid: Biden executed the most successful American vaccination program in history – from under 1 percent of adults fully vaccinated to over 75 percent, with over 500 million shots administered – and from less than half of schools open to almost all of them.
- Roads, bridges, energy: the bipartisan infrastructure bill will finally fix America’s infrastructure. In 2022 alone, repairs are starting on 65,000 miles of roads and 1,500 bridges, with thousands of jobs created.
- Protecting America and our allies: Biden kept the NATO alliance together in support of Ukraine following the Russian invasion, brought in two new countries and took out the world’s number one terrorist, Ayman al-Zawahri.
- Veterans: Dems allocated funds for hundreds of thousands sickened by burn pits in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.
- Climate: The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest investment in history to address global warming. Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accords and the EPA established strong new fuel economy standards.
- Diversity, equality: Democrats made lynching a federal hate crime, made Juneteenth a federal holiday and Biden appointed more Black women to the US Court of Appeals in one year than any president in history.
- Budget: The Inflation Reduction Act reduces the deficit by $300 billion.
Of course, Republicans are continuing to bamboozle us out of thinking about this record by screaming about three main things on Fox and in their campaigns (as if there were a difference).
One is inflation.
Yes, high prices are bad and hurt working families, but Democrats’ policies did not cause them and will actually help fix them while Republicans have no plan that will help.
Second is crime.
But major crimes, including murders and shootings, are down across America, and crime rates are higher in Republican-run states.
Third, immigration.
But the Cato Institute correctly points out that we’re seeing more migrants trying to cross the border, because we’re creating so many jobs, not because of Democrats’ border enforcement policies, as Republicans claim.
None of this changes reality.
In a highly partisan America, facts can be easily drowned out by hot-button shouting. Or, as longtime Democratic strategist and 2020 Biden ad-maker Cliff Schecter observed, “the gulf in perception of Biden’s record vs reality exposes the challenge posed by rightwing media, rampant disinformation, and a mainstream media trying to play it straight with both sides but actually just playing dumb.”
We can’t entirely fix that problem right now. What we can do is ask voters to remember the flaming dumpster fire that was America two years ago at the end of the Trump term: an economic and public health calamity, massive abuses of power and the ultimate culmination – an insurrection fueled by an American president.
And now, think of the summary above, and what Biden and Democrats have achieved in the two years since.
Then ask yourself: are you better off than you were two years ago?
Is our nation better off than we were two years ago?
Trump could still ruin the GOP's Senate takeover after Tuesday's midterm: analyst
November 05, 2022
According to longtime Democratic pollster Celinda Lake, reports that Donald Trump may announce his third bid for the presidency on Nov. 14 could have a ripple effect that could cost the Republican Party control of the Senate after Tuesday's midterm election.
Speaking with host Sam Stein, filling in for Katie Phang on "The Katie Phang Show," Lake claimed the moment Trump makes his move to run for president in 2024 will become a rallying point that will drive Democratic voters to the polls.
That is where the close race for a Senate seat representing Georgia comes into play.
With many Senate races running too close to call, the possibility of a 50-50 split in the Senate is a very real possibility. But, in Georgia, should neither candidate -- in this case Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football player Herschel Walker -- get more than 50 percent of the vote as expected, then a run-off election is called that would take place in December.
According to Lake, a Trump announcement before the run-off could help swing the election to Warnock much like he impacted the 2020 Georgia Senate run-off that saw both seats fall to the Democrats.
"You know, the Georgia runoff," Lake began. "He literally cost Republicans the Georgia Senate seats before and he could cross them again and determine control of the Senate. So I hope that we see that he announces before the Georgia runoff because that will be very motivating to Democrats, and you have hundreds of thousands of Republicans who didn't turn out to vote because of a protest against Donald Trump."
"Not Democrats, Republicans," she emphasized.
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 11 05 2022 07 19 11
Recycling political time: Why 2022 could be 1982 all over again
November 05, 2022
I want to ask whether public opinion surveys, in advance of next week’s elections, might be wrong, but first let me say this: Serious pollsters aren’t biased. Even partisan pollsters work hard to produce reliable numbers. Though they are partisan, the party actors who pay for their information want information that’s more or less accurate.
So let’s set aside conspiratorial thinking.
Let me also say that by asking whether public opinion surveys might be wrong, I risk encouraging magical thinking. Fact is, the GOP does have a historical advantage. (For two decades, the party controlling the White House loses the House.) They have structural advantages, too (gerrymandering, voter suppression laws). We should expect the expected – that the Congress is the Republican Party’s to lose.
So work like hell to stop them.
Let me also say that by asking whether public opinion surveys are wrong, I don’t presume to know more about them than you do. I’ll leave that to election authorities like Bloomberg’s Jonathan Bernstein. He recounted three ways polling could be wrong.
- There are fewer pollsters than there used to be. “Fewer polls heightens the chance that the estimates will be off,” he wrote.
- Polling is harder these days. More people use mobile phones, fewer use landlines. More people refuse to talk to pollsters or if they do, fewer speak truthfully. “The old way of doing things that persisted for some 50 years is pretty much gone.”
- Who’s voting and how? Some states expanded voting. Others restricted voting. “All of this changes how likely different groups are to vote, but not necessarily in predictable ways.”
Finally, there’s the matter of turnout. It was big for the GOP when Donald Trump was on the ballot. It was smaller when he wasn’t. It was big for Democrats when he wasn’t, bigger when he was. Anyway, “horse-race polls close to the election also incorporate ‘likely voter’ screens that are really just educated guesses,” Bernstein said.
So when I ask whether public opinion surveys might be wrong in advance of next week’s elections, it’s not because I think pollsters are biased. It’s not because I think magically. And it’s not because I have knowledge of them that comes from more than press reports.
However, I do think all of these things fit beneath a larger rubric.
That rubric is political time.
There are actually two kinds of time, according to political scientist Stephen Skowronek. One is “secular time.” In it, all presidents act as problem-solvers. I take “secular time” to be the time we’re all making a fetish of. It’s the stuff that we read about, that we debate and that operates in tandem with a separate, hard-to-see kind of time.
Skowronek called that time “political time.”
“Political time measures the years that unfold between periodic resets of the nation’s ideological trajectory,” Skowronek wrote in 2016. “It tells of the state of the political movements contesting national power, of the expectations of the mobilized polity.”
“Secular time” is the trees in the forest. That’s where most of us are right now. That’s where we argue about whether public opinion surveys, in advance of next week’s elections, might be wrong.
“Political time,” however, gets us out of the trees.
It gives us a 30,000-foot view of the forest.
The last time political time was reset was in 1981, Skowronek wrote, with the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan. “The Revolution of 1981 thrust a conservative insurgency into control of the national agenda, and Reagan’s first budget followed up with a programmatic breakthrough that was designed to lock in movement priorities.”
Reagan’s reset “fits well-known historical patterns,” Skowronek said:
Think for example of the rise and fall of Jacksonian Democracy between 1830 and 1860, or the rise and fall of New Deal liberalism between 1930 and 1980, each of which followed a similar rotation of alternating victories for the party that carried forward the received political orthodoxy and the party at odds with it.
Skowronek’s words, written in 2016, turned out to be prescient:
If the election of 2016 follows the patterns of the past in lockstep, we would expect the inauguration of a Republican president in 2017 and with that, a third iteration of orthodox innovation.
Because Joe Biden has favored government intervention into civil society, the Republicans say he’s like Jimmy Carter. He’s going to tax and spend his way into a one-term presidency. Just as Carter did.
But the real Jimmy Carter is Donald Trump. Carter was the third interaction of Roosevelt. Trump was the third interaction of Reagan. Both were one-term presidents. The electorates had had enough.
What does that make Biden?
History suggests that he’s like Reagan in that he seems to have reset political time. (We can’t know for years, though.) More people voted for Biden than for any candidate, ever. His election was, like Reagan’s, “a populist intervention, a purge of the entrenched, a thoroughgoing reconstruction of governmental operations,” as Skowronek wrote. “Performance in political time is about reconfiguring government to conform to a particular political ideal or reform principle."
If historical patterns hold, this year’s midterm will bring the country full circle back to the beginning of the current cycle of political time.
Reagan’s first midterm was in 1982. Biden’s is in 2022. In 1982, inflation was high. In 2022, inflation is high. But the midterms changed nothing in 1982. Will history say the same of 2022?
We’re about to find out.
