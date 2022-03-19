Putin has ‘no way out’ of Ukraine quagmire: former NATO ambassador

But, she notes, that Ginni Thomas is not the same woman who is causing problems for her husband as he faces the possibility of having to rule on cases related to the riot at the Capitol and the man, Trump, who inspired it.
"Today, she’s entrenched with various hard-right conservative groups that manifest some of the worst instincts of today’s Republican Party," Parker wrote. "She’s anti-feminist, anti-affirmative action, and, perhaps worst of all to her critics, pro-Donald Trump. (A Trump aide reportedly called her the 'wrecking ball' because of her frequent lobbying efforts, which, needless to say, were tolerated in the White House for one reason only — her husband.)"
Waffling on whether Clarence Thomas should have to recuse himself in some of the cases, Parker conceded, "It’s worth noting that Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter from the decision that forced Trump to comply with the House select committee’s inquiry into the Jan. 6 coup attempt."
Saying it should come as no surprise that the couple see eye to eye on most issues, Parker said the real, problem is that the wife of Supreme Court justice -- and her high-profile on so many controversial issues -- will reflect poorly on the court as suspicions are raised about her husband's motivations on cases that could implicate her.
"So, why do I say Ginni Thomas deserves the media fire?" Parker wrote. "Because she has asked for it — time and again — by being outrageous, by nurturing conspiracies, by being Stephen K. Bannon’s acolyte and encouraging the MAGA fringe. And by saying things such as America is at war against the 'deep state' and the 'fascist left,' which includes 'transsexual fascists.' That helps no one."
Getting to the point, Parker bluntly stated, "But her biggest mistake is that she thinks she’s important. She is not. Her husband is. By her words and actions, she has brought doubt to her husband’s judicial integrity. She has diminished his hard-won gravitas."
Admitting that she is "sorry to have to say these things," the conservative columnist added, "Ginni Thomas can still be a sweet and kind person. But she never learned what wiser spouses of important men and women have known: It isn’t about you. Stand down and let your better half do the job."
