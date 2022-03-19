Putin has ‘no way out’ of Ukraine quagmire: former NATO ambassador
Kremlin photo.

Former Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker painted a harsh picture of the war in Ukraine during a recent interview with Fox News.

Volker, who was NATO ambassador during the George W. Bush administration and US special representative for Ukraine negotiations during the Trump administration.

"Putin who has no way out. He has gone all-in in this military effort to take over Ukraine. And it's failing," Volker said.

Volker expected the war to get worse as Putin fails to achieve his military objectives.

"So, he's just going to keep doubling down and doubling down on a military victory that is looking increasingly unlikely," he predicted.

Volker also noticed a change in momentum, saying Ukrainians "feel like time is on their side now."

Read the full report.

