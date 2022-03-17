Heads of Russian banks resigning will be a sign ​that Putin’s Russia is 'falling apart': Ambassador McFaul

Michael McFaul on Wednesday identified the signs he would look for to know that Vladimir Putin's Russia was close to collapse.

The former ambassador to Russia explained his perspective while being interviewed by MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on "The ReidOut."

"Do you think a complete financial collapse changes anything in terms of the support he has and his ability to stay in control?" the host asked.

"Well, Joy, I listened to that rant in Russian and it was quite extraordinary by Putin's standards," McFaul replied. "He was talking about, in that rant, the fifth column that has, you know, pro-democratic opposition figures inside Russia he now considers an enemy and I do think this could be the signs that they're going to be crackdowns on some of these people and some of their assets inside Russia as well."

"And I don't know what it means — I want to be honest with you — I don't know when there comes a point where it's too much and you start to see resignations, that's what i would look for," McFaul explained. "I would look for resignations, for instance, from the head of the Russian central bank. I know her, I used to know her, there is no way she supports this war."

"That would be a sign that things are falling apart. The head of Sberbank, Herman Gref is his name, that's the largest state-owned bank in Russia. If they walked away, that would signal to me that there's starting to be splits within the ruling regime, but we haven't seen that yet," he said.



