Putin's spy chief says he discussed Ukraine with CIA director

(Reuters) - Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview published on Wednesday that he discussed nuclear issues and Ukraine in a meeting earlier this month with United States Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns. The two men met in Turkey on Nov. 14 in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the two sides since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Russia has not previously commented on what was discussed, saying the subject matter was sensitive. Washington has said Burns delivered a warning about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear we...