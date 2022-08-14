Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: report

By Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un the two countries will "expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts," Pyongyang's state media reported on Monday. In a letter to Kim for Korea's liberation day, Putin said closer ties would be in both countries' interests, and would help strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the Northeastern Asian region, North Korea's KCNA news agency said. Kim also sent a letter to Putin saying Russian-North Korean friendship had been forged in...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Pence Homeland Security official blasts 'insane' interview with House Intel Republican for 'fueling violence'
August 14, 2022
Speaking to CNN on Sunday, former Homeland Security adviser Olivia Troye said that she was "disgusted" with Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH), who appeared earlier trying to make excuses for Donald Trump amid the scandal that he may have stolen classified documents upon leaving office.
Turner admitted he would never take home classified documents, but maintained that Trump would never take classified documents.
"I watched that interview earlier when it aired today and I have to tell you, I was disgusted with Congressman Turner especially given the fact he is the ranking Republican on the House Intel Committee and the fact that he would show just complete disregard for intelligence and national security documents," said Troye in an interview with Jim Acosta. "It doesn't matter what's in the documents, Jim. What matters is these documents don't belong down in Mar-a-Lago, where there's a bunch of foreigners going in and out of the place and putting potentially national security information at risk. And so that's neither here nor there."
She went on to say that it was "preposterous," Turner would dismiss the documents as unimportant even if they were classified because they were from two years ago.
"That says a lot about what his knowledge must be on the intelligence community because he should know better and understand in many situations, intelligence operations take a decade, if not more than a decade to kind of get into place and takes a long time to develop," Troye explained. "I found the entire interview insane. These are the type of people that are fueling this kind of dangerous sort of narratives, dangerous rhetoric, fueling violence, potentially, political violence across the country as we are seeing it directed at FBI offices today and we're seeing the protests outside of the FBI again."
See the video below:
Pence DHS official blasts 'insane' interview with House Intel Republican for 'fueling violence' youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
CNN host ridicules Trump's evolving excuses: 'There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locusts!'
August 14, 2022
In discussion with legal analyst Elie Honig, CNN's Jim Acosta couldn't help but quote late actor John Belushi as Joliet Jake Blues in "The Blues Brothers," when he begs Carrie Fisher not to kill him. Acosta noted it is remarkably similar to former President Donald Trump's comments over the past several days that keep evolving.
"Oh, please don't kill us! Please, please don't kill us. You know I love you, baby. I wouldn't leave you! It wasn't my fault! ... I ran out of gas! I got a flat tire! I didn’t have change for cab fare! I lost my tux at the cleaners! I locked my keys in the car! An old friend came in from out of town! Someone stole my car! There was an earthquake! A terrible flood! Locusts! IT WASN’T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD!"
"We've heard multiple excuses," said Acosta. "First, it was the FBI planted evidence. Then Trump claimed it was all declassified. That they didn't need to seize anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted. I think today he is saying some of the stuff is privileged, attorney/client material."
So, Honig walked through some of the excuses and struck them down, one by one.
"The declassification argument: it is possible President Trump declassified some of the documents before he left the White House. You would expect there would be some record, some evidence, some paper trail or witness to support it. All we've seen is statements, yes, we declassified. It remains to be seen. Also, important to note, of the three laws that DOJ listed on their search warrant documents that justified the search, none have anything to do with whether these documents were adequately classified or declassified."
The next idea from Trump is that the FBI simply could have asked for the documents and that they didn't need a search warrant.
"They did ask. The National Archives asked and only got some of the documents. DOJ asked. They tried to subpoena. That's the easy way. They still didn't get all the documents. That defense holds no water," explained Honig.
Trump even alleged at one point that Mar-a-Lago was broken into and compared the search warrant to the DNC break-in at the Watergate.
"This was not a break-in. We've seen the paperwork," he continued. "DOJ did the same paperwork I've done many times and a judge signed off this is a lawfully authorized search warrant. It should not be called a break-in."
"I can't believe that he got that one wrong, Elie," Acosta cut in. "Can you break down the Espionage Act for us? What are we talking about here? Some people may not understand what the possibilities are with that."
"The Espionage Act sounds dramatic and there are portions that bring to mind cinematic cloak and dagger type of things," said the former prosecutor. "The limited subsection that's alleged in the papers relates to mishandling of defense information. It essentially makes it a crime to mishandle, to take, and to transmit national security information if you know or have a reason to know that dissemination of that information could be harmful to U.S. national security interests. It's not nearly James Bond stuff but it's still vital, how we store and protect our national secrets."
See the full conversation below:
honig youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
In a sit down with Rudy Giuliani in an empty restaurant, a Newsmax host asked if he thought the American government would ever kill him.
The host recalled the comments from Giuliani that the FBI search warrant to retrieve classified documents from Mar-a-Lago was the kind of thing that happened in third-world countries with unstable governments.
"All the time. They kill them. They arrest them. They put their families in jail," Giuliani began.
"Should Donald Trump be in any fear of the deep state maybe killing him," asked John Tabacco.
"I do," said Giuliani. "In many different ways, I do. The amount of hatred generated toward him is the kind of hatred we worry about that would set off a sick person. I mean, if there is anything to the fact that, that hatred can set off sick people. There's no one where more hatred has been generated by the mainstream media — who do they hate more than Donald Trump. They display it at, uh, Emmy awards, they display it at — everywhere."
Former President Barack Obama was the first presidential candidate in history to be given Secret Service protection before he was declared the nominee because there were so many threats on his life. He was assigned protection in May of 2007. He declared his intention to run four months prior. It wasn't until June 3, 2008, he won enough states to become the nominee.
That never happened with Donald Trump in 2016, however. See the Giuliani video below or at this link.
See the Giuliani video below or at this link.
Rudy being Rudy..... again youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}