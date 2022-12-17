Putin sounds out military commanders on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia's military campaign in Ukraine should proceed during a visit to the operation's headquarters, the Kremlin said on Saturday. In video footage released by the Kremlin, Putin presided at a meeting of around a dozen people at a circular table, flanked by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Putin was then shown at the head of another conference table at the joint task force headquarters, inviting suggestions from a number of milit...
Watergate's John Dean: J6 committee's work will go down in history
December 16, 2022
On Friday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean predicted that the House January 6 Select Committee's work would live on in the history books, long after the conclusion of their investigation.
This comes amid reports that the committee is set to vote on a criminal referral of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department on two charges: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
"John, when it comes to charges being considered ... if the DOJ were to pursue those, how high is the bar in the court of law?" asked Cooper.
"Of course, it has to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt in federal court in a criminal proceeding like this, and that is the highest standard of proof," said Dean. "Unlike this committee, which is relying on hearsay on occasions, they have to get to the source of everything. They do have the tools at the Department of Justice to do that — something the committee doesn't. Naturally, they do rely on hearsay because they trust the source they're getting it from."
"What is going to happen at Justice is much different than what happened at the committee, but this committee is taking such an historic look at the presidency at such an important time, that I think their work is really going to be remembered long, long after Monday," Dean added.
A criminal referral from the committee would not require the Justice Department to file charges, and would merely be a recommendation. However, this comes as special counsel Jack Smith is pursuing multiple criminal probes of the former president, including one that covers the plot by him and his associates to throw out the results of the 2020 election.
John Dean says January 6 Committee's work will go down in history
Capitol rioter suffered 'self-inflicted damage' during sentencing: report
December 16, 2022
On Friday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane outlined how a serious offender in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol did "self-inflicted damage" to his own criminal case.
"For so many of the Capitol rioters who inflicted so much damage here on January 6, they're also doing quite a bit of damage to their own criminal cases and damage to themselves," said MacFarlane. "We really saw that play out today in the particularly high-profile sentencing of Doug Jensen."
Jensen, a QAnon conspiracy theorist from Des Moines, Iowa, received a five-year prison sentence after being convicted for leading the mob in an assault against police at the Capitol, directly confronting Eugene Goodman, the hero police officer who secured the area where members of Congress were exiting.
"Today was sentencing day, and he was recommending a shorter sentence, just 27 months," said MacFarlane. "Prosecutors were seeking more than five years. Today was Doug Jensen's day to make his argument, to seek leniency, to do himself some good in his case. It ends up, he did just the opposite."
"First of all, let me tell you about the testimony we heard today," said MacFarlane. "It was actually Capitol Police Inspector Tom Lloyd, not Eugene Goodman but Goodman's supervisor ... who spoke in court. What Tom Lloyd said really seemed to land with the judge as well. Saying that, if not for Eugene Goodman luring that mob away from the evacuating U.S. senators, there would have been bloodshed, perhaps quite a bit of it. Doug Jensen might not have walked out of the Capitol after the riot. Then Lloyd spoke about all the injuries, all the trauma suffered by police that day. To balance that, or try to counter that, Doug Jensen spoke on his own behalf to seek leniency. And rather than accepting responsibility, rather than expressing remorse to the judge, Jensen said he simply wants to go home, to go back to his normal life before he became involved with politics. Jensen, who has been held in a Virginia jail pending his sentencing, got a sentence of five years."
"One of the things the judge said stuck with me," continued MacFarlane. "He said he just didn't hear an acceptance of responsibility from Jensen, and that if he had heard that, there may have been room for a downward departure. Jensen missed the opportunity, perhaps deliberately, and after causing so much damage here on January 6, he damaged his own case."
Proposed Trump criminal referral goes 'to the heart' of his involvement in J6: Legal expert
December 16, 2022
On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," NYU Law professor and former special counsel at Department of Defense Ryan Goodman explained the significance of the criminal referral the House January 6 Select Committee is planning to vote on against former President Donald Trump.
After months of hearings and gathering evidence, the committee will vote on two charges: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
"Here we have a committee going to ask the DOJ to pursue multiple charges against the former president," said anchor Pamela Brown. "And we just learned just coming in, my colleague Jamie Gangel learning from a source that will include assisting an insurrection. How significant is this development?"
"I think it's a very significant development," said Goodman. "It's not one that anybody anticipated, even those of us who have followed the committee very closely. It's especially important because it's the one charge that would tie the former president to the violence that so many Americans saw on their TV sets and elsewhere."
The conspiracy charge, Goodman added, would settle a major question the American people have held for two years: "Is there any criminal liability on the part of President Trump for the violent attack on the Capitol?"
"The other charge, obstruction of the proceedings, using a lawyer to do so, or pressuring Mike Pence or using false slates of electors, those are separate," said Goodman. "And this one goes right to the heart of the violent attack, and it is going to be a more difficult one for the Justice Department to take up, so it would be important to see what evidentiary record the committee lays out."
Ryan Goodman breaks down possible Trump criminal referral
