Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Russia had anything to do with Europe's energy crisis, saying that if the European Union wanted more gas it should lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Speaking to reporters after the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin blamed what he called "the green agenda" for the energy crisis, and insisted that Russia would fulfil its energy obligations. "The bottom line is, if you have an urge, if it's so hard for you, just lift the sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which is 55 ...
Aging Hollywood sign to get a facelift
September 17, 2022
In a place where aging is frowned upon and facelifts are common, even the sign that proclaims Hollywood to the world is joining in.
The nine-letter landmark that beams down on Tinseltown turns 100 years old in 2023, and like the time-defying actors and actresses it watches over, it looks pretty much the same as it has for decades.
But as all good performers know, a little nip here, a little tuck there can keep one looking young forever.
Almost 400 gallons (1,500 liters) of paint and primer will be lavished on the 45-foot (14-meter)-high sign, the Hollywood Sign Trust said as it announced the makeover.
Work begins on Monday, with a crew of 10 prepping and pressure washing the enormous letters, which sit on hills above the movie capital.
The sign -- a must-see for any film buff or tourist visiting Los Angeles -- initially read Hollywoodland, and was constructed as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development.
But in 1949, as the movie industry entered a golden age, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce lopped off the last four letters.
The slightly out-of-kilter sign above La La Land has been repaired and refurbished over the decades, and was even rebuilt in 1978. It was last painted in 2012.
"The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary," said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.
The facelift will take around eight weeks to complete, and is scheduled to finish on November 1.
© 2022 AFP
Japan braces for 'very dangerous' Typhoon Nanmadol
September 17, 2022
Japan's weather agency on Saturday warned of a "very dangerous" typhoon heading towards the country's southern Kyushu island, urging residents to evacuate before powerful wind hits the area.
Typhoon Nanmadol was carrying gusts up to 270 kilometers on Saturday near the remote Minami Daito island, 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Okinawa island, the weather agency said.
The storm is expected to approach or make landfall on Sunday in the southern Kagoshima prefecture in Kyushu, then move north the following day before heading towards the main Japanese island.
"There are risks of unprecedented storms, high waves, storm surges, and record rainfall," Ryuta Kurora, the head of the Japan Meteorological Agency's forecast unit, told reporters.
"Maximum caution is required," he said, urging residents to evacuate early.
"It's a very dangerous typhoon."
Kurora said the weather agency was likely to issue the highest alert for Kagoshima later in the evening.
"The wind will be so fierce that some houses might collapse," he said, also warning of flooding and landslides.
Japan is currently in typhoon season and is hit by around 20 such storms a year, routinely seeing heavy rains that cause landslides or flash floods.
Scientists say climate change is increasing the severity of storms and causing extreme weather such as heat waves, droughts and flash floods to become more frequent and intense.
© 2022 AFP
Britain urges people not to travel to see queen's coffin as wait time surpasses 24 hours
September 17, 2022
The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
Tens of thousands of people have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn stream, queuing for hours through the dark and cold to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.
On Saturday the culture department said it would pause entry to the queue if demand became too high, adding at 1 a.m. (0000 GMT): "Please do not travel."
The death of the queen on Sept. 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands has sparked an outpouring of emotion across the country and 10 days of highly choreographed events.
Having laid at rest in the Scottish capital for 24 hours the coffin was flown south to London, where tens of thousands of people crowded on to a normally busy road in driving rain to observe the flag-draped casket being driven to Buckingham Palace.
On Friday night King Charles joined his three siblings - Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward in a silent vigil at the coffin while their eight children, including William and Harry, will form their own ceremonial guard later on Saturday.
Like many, Sarah Boniface, a 60-year-old estate agent, was teary and emotional as she left the great Westminster Hall on Friday night after standing for 14 hours, having seen the new king hold the vigil as she passed by the coffin.
"It's been worth every minute. Every minute," she said, visibly holding back tears. "I'm so lucky to have paid my respects to the queen and seen our new king."
Indebted to the queen
For retiree Hasmukh Vara, 62, his decision to stand for 13 hours to observe the lying-in-state reflected his desire to say thank you to the late monarch - and Britain - after he moved to the country from Kenya in the 1970s.
Emerging from the vast, brightly lit hall into the cool darkness of Friday night by the River Thames, he described himself as feeling "very, very high".
"We came as refugees to this country," he told Reuters. "For my entire lifetime, I am indebted to her because she gave us a home. It's something we can never, ever forget. It's a big deal to me and my family."
The queen's children have described being overwhelmed by the reaction to their mother's death.
The state funeral on Monday, to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government including those from the United States, France, Australia, Japan, Jamaica and Canada, is likely to be one of the biggest ceremonial events ever held in Britain.
On Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern filed past the coffin - one of the first leaders to arrive. The premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, Jason Kenney, described the gathering in central London as "this huge, diverse gathering of people from around the world".
On Saturday, King Charles will meet the prime ministers of the 14 other countries where he is head of state. He will also meet workers in the emergency services who are helping to stage the funeral.
Later the focus will switch to the younger royals and their vigil.
Heir-to-the-throne William and his brother Harry, who have grown apart in recent years after Harry moved to the United States, will both stand guard at the coffin in military uniform.
Harry served two tours of duty with the British Army in Afghanistan but so far has appeared in processions in morning suits after he lost his honorary military titles when he stepped back from public royal duties.
The vigil will take place at the oak casket, which stands on a purple-clad catafalque, draped in the Royal Standard and with the bejeweled Imperial State Crown placed on top.
The two brothers will be joined by their cousins - Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, the children of Princess Anne, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the children of Prince Andrew, and Louise and James, the children of Prince Edward.
Police said one man had been arrested following a disturbance near the coffin on Friday night, held for an offense under the Public Order Act.
(Reuters)
