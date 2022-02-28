‘Putin’s favorite senator’ Ron Johnson scorched for claiming Dems weakened Ukraine by impeaching Trump: ‘FBI warned you’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), already a well-known as a far right wing conspiracy theorist, is coming under strong criticism after falsely claiming top Democrats weakened Ukraine by impeaching Donald Trump.

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded by calling Johnson "confused," and saying, "Sit this one out, Senator."

"It was Trump who withheld military aid from Ukraine. It was Trump who demanded a 'favor' from Zelenskyy in exchange for the aid. It was Trump who weakened Ukraine. And it was Senator Johnson who voted to acquit."

Johnson dared to double down with more falsehoods, claiming Schiff had no "Russian collusion evidence."

Ukraine wishes you would have sat 2017-2020 out when you appeared over 467 times for over 57 total hours lying bold faced to America and the world about Russian collusion evidence you never had.

You helped weaken and make Ukraine vulnerable.

Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa went after Johnson:

Noted political scientist Norman Ornstein jumped in, declaring Johnson "Putin’s favorite senator. A Putin lickspittle. A useful idiot to Russia. Ladies and Gentlemen, Ron Johnson!"

Others blasted Johnson as well.

Some reminded the Wisconsin Republican he (and other GOP Senators) infamously "celebrated American independence in Russia," and called him "a Russian sympathizer and a traitor."

Others called Johnson "a Russian asset," and still others asked questions about Johnson's ties to Putin and Russia.

Former Lincoln Project Executive Director Fred Wellman:

Journalist and former staff writer at The New Yorker James Surowiecki:

And veteran journalist Dan Rather asked the most important question:

NOW WATCH: Watch this shocking video of an annihilated Russian armored convoy

Watch this shocking video of an annihilated Russian armored convoy www.youtube.com



