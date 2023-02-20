Father of QAnon believer tells all: 'Don't have any idea how bad this is'

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer has published a new excerpt from his upcoming book on the QAnon phenomenon, and it tells the harrowing story of a father who watched helplessly as his son fell down an internet conspiracy theory rabbit hole.

In the excerpt, Sommer details the experience of a man whom he identifies only as "David," whose son one day in 2020 began telling him strange stories about the impending mass arrests of celebrities including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

While David at first hoped his son was merely joking, it turned out that he had been drawn into the shadowy digital world of QAnon, which posits that former President Donald Trump is working to bring down a global cabal of Satanist pedophiles that include the entire Democratic Party and the Hollywood elite.

His son's belief in QAnon became so all-encompassing, that the two soon found it difficult to have any discussion that did not involve celebrities drinking the adrenochrome of children.

READ MORE: Trump warned by allies that one of his top lawyers will 'very likely' be indicted: report

While David initially tried to maintain a relationship with his son by talking about their fantasy baseball league, he lost interest because he didn't think it was as "real" as QAnon.

“I don’t think that people who don’t have a loved one involved with this have any idea how bad this is,” David told Sommer.

Sommer writes that David also tried to enact a more passive approach to dealing with his son's QAnon obsession, although in the end he found such a strategy impossible to maintain.

“When you’re confronted by him virtually every night with this stream of nonsense, you can’t keep quiet,” David explained to Sommer.

Things took a more hopeful turn at one point when David's son got a girlfriend, which he had hoped would cool his QAnon fever. However, this hope was dashed soon after when his son started talking to him about how he now believed that the Earth was flat.

Sommer's book, called "Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America" will be released on Tuesday, February 21st.

Read the full excerpt at this link.