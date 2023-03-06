New QAnon book reveals how the group came to be normalized by the mainstream Republican Party

A new book about QAnon by Will Sommer, who has spent years following the right wing for the Daily Beast, published his new book last month, Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America. It walks through the conspiracy theory cesspool that jumps from one message board to the other in an effort to prove Democrats aren't just the opposition but murderers drinking the blood of children while casting Satanic spills through pop music to destroy Christianity.
A review in The Guardian noted the details of a group that some have referred to as a "cult." For those unwilling to dip their toe into the world of QAnon stories, Trust the Plan even reports live from a Texas Q Conference in May 2021, where someone said he "should be ashamed" for attending. They called it "trespassing" for someone they didn't like to attend.
"QAnon followers are largely young and male, and lack a college degree," said the report. "They are disaffected but not oblivious. For them, the Great Recession left its mark. Marriage and stability became luxury goods. Life expectancy and birth rates receded. Covid turned the world on its head. QAnon is sufficiently amorphous to adapt to changing facts and realities. It can muster the devotion and fanaticism of a religious group. The dream never dies."
It's a movement that has been embraced by former DNI and retired Gen. Michael Flynn, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), and a slew of other top Republicans. The Q logo appeared at the insurrection, pins were at CPAC, and they flood Donald Trump's rallies. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) once said that there was no place for the conspiracy group in the GOP, but now he has wrapped his arms and legs around it.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) played dumb, saying he didn't know what QAnon was after appointing QAnon's Esther Byrd to the board of education.
"Forty percent of Republicans and three in eight Democrats believe the central claims of QAnon to be 'very' or 'somewhat' accurate" noted The Guardian. "As he watches the 2024 primary calendar, Trump stokes and internalizes it all. Already, he is lobbing the words 'pedophile' and 'groomer' towards his main challenger, DeSantis."
Sommer's book tries to give some guidance to how to handle the average QAnon person for those who have lost family members to the world.