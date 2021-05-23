Majorie Taylor Green attacks fellow Republicans in unhinged rant about ‘pedophile rings in DC’

The woman derided as the "QAnon congresswoman" blasted the Republican Party while in Arizona to support the GOP's harshly criticized audit of the 2020 vote.

"What kind of corruption are you seeing?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was asked.

"Well, I just see that they're not doing what say they're going to do. That's what I was saying in there was, you know, Republicans always talk about funding and building a wall, ending abortion. Um, they say all these things, but they're got to follow through on them," Greene charged. "It's one thing to say them, but we have to do them."

After explaining why voters shouldn't trust Republicans, Greene received a question about the QAnon conspiracy theory.

"But what about the pedophiles?" a woman asked. "I mean, the pedophile rings in D.C. are a thing, this isn't just like a conspiracy theory."



Greene did not respond by noting that it is just a conspiracy theory and instead accepted the basis of the question.

"Well, what we have to do is, we have to continue to support all of our law enforcement agencies, that's very, very important," Greene said.

Greene infamously voted against a resolution honoring Capitol Police.



