'QAnon will seem like the good old days': New extremist cults already taking root

The next wave of extremist cults are already muscling into QAnon turf.

The titular Q hasn't sent a cryptic message for followers to decode in over a year, and while the right-wing extremist movement continues to thrive in its leader's absence, other cults are in line to replace it, reported Wired.

"Already, we are seeing the nascent roots of what 2022 will look like — in the coalescing and increasingly radical voices of the anti-vaccine community, in the anti-mask protests we are seeing across the world, and in labeling governments like Australia’s 'fascist' for subjecting their citizens to continued lockdowns," the publication reported. "These are the seeds for an extremism that will be sticky, lasting, and difficult to uproot — tied, as it has become, to core personal identity."

Throughout history, cults have thrived in periods of uncertainty, and the global pandemic has upended societal and economic norms for nearly two years, and Donald Trump's election loss has angered and unmoored his followers.

"Cult-like extremist movements appear to provide an antidote to the potent mixture of isolation, uncertainty, changing narratives, and fear we have experienced during the pandemic by offering a skewed form of safety, stability, and certainty, along with a cohort of people who are just like us, who believe us and believe in us," the publication reported. "As the activist David Sullivan — a man who devoted his life to infiltrating cults in order to extricate loved ones from their grip — pointed out, no one ever joins a cult: They join a community of people who see them. In 2022, this appeal of cults will only grow, and those that arise next year will make QAnon seem like the good old days."