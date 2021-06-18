Jim Acosta: Republicans pushing FBI false flag theory are living in the 'Q-niverse'
CNN's Jim Acosta. Image via screengrab.

On CNN Friday, correspondent Jim Acosta tore into Republicans who have embraced the groundless conspiracy theory that FBI agents embedded themselves among Trump supporters to incite the Capitol riot on January 6.

"The partner of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after being attacked at that insurrection, says that former President Trump was the, quote, 'mastermind of that day,'" said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "How incredible is it to see some of these Republicans actually going along with all these conspiracies?"

"They're living in a different world. They're in the Q-niverse, I guess you could call it," said Acosta. "Some of these same Republicans were blaming it on Antifa — now they're blaming it on members of the FBI. You have to wonder who's next."

"Donald Trump is going to get back out on the campaign trail, stoking these same kind of passions we saw on January 6th," continued Acosta. "You have to wonder whether or not it's going to lead to scenes like this. January 6th, he gave this speech, he riled up this crowd and sent them off to the Capitol. These folks who are wondering who stormed the Capitol on January 6th can just look in the mirror. It is these folks in these videos who have been identified by law enforcement. It's clear as day."

