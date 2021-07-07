QAnon believers are running for school boards to 'protect' children from 'woke' teachers

Believers in the thoroughly discredited QAnon conspiracy theory now want to control what gets taught to America's children.

NBC News reports that many Q believers have decided to fight the cabal of Satanist cannibal pedophiles who purportedly run the world by running for their local school boards.

One such Q fan, a 36-year-old Seminole County, Florida resident named Drake Wuertz, recently accosted members of the Seminole Country School Board for not doing enough to protect America's children from "sexual grooming" supposedly being conducted by American teachers.

"They're being carried away through our education system, through the woke ideology that's infiltrated professional sports, through the sexual grooming and pedophilia that's apparent in the entertainment industry," he said. "We need to run for precinct committees, we need to run for City Council, run for school board and primary the RINOs in this room."

In an interview with NBC News, Wuertz distanced himself from QAnon despite the fact that past social media posts have all the hallmarks of someone who had been taken in by the conspiracy theory.

According to NBC News, this is part of a broader strategy within the QAnon community to make their conspiratorial beliefs more palatable to voters.

"In California and Pennsylvania, people who previously espoused QAnon have run for school board positions, sometimes melding conspiracy theories with anti-CRT sentiment," NBC notes.