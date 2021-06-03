QAnon believers threaten more election violence

On Wednesday, CNN reported that on some corners of social media, adherents to the QAnon conspiracy theory are still plotting how to overthrow the results of the 2020 election — and have hinted at further violence like the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"The social messaging platform Telegram has emerged as a particular source of concern among law enforcement officials, the congressional sources say. Groups on the platform dedicated to QAnon and pro-Trump conspiracy theories have tens of thousands of members — many of whom hang on every word the former President says," reported Jamie Gangel and Donie O'Sullivan. "Federal law enforcement officials say there is an overall concern about rhetoric on the election in general, both online, on Telegram and other sites, and offline."

"One clip that circulated widely in some Telegram groups was part of an interview Trump gave to OAN in May," said the report. "In a response to a question about a potential 2024 candidacy, Trump said that 'something has to be done' before 2022 to stop the Democratic agenda. 'He doesn't have to wait until 2024 people, he's coming back this year, everything is going to be reversed,' one Telegram user commented on the clip. 'It's a great day when we start seeing evidence of the plan coming together! He just told us it won't be long now,' wrote another."

In another exchange triggered by Trump's endorsement of the GOP-led Arizona ballot "audit," one commenter said, "It's going to be a very interesting time in our country. How do you govern when you lost?" And another said, "We The People will take action."

The QAnon conspiracy theory posits that the United States is run by a secret group of Satan-worshiping pedophiles who drink the blood of trafficked children. It has been intertwined deeply with Trump since its inception, with many believing Trump was going to order mass arrests of Democrats involved with the conspiracy, and some believing Trump will be restored to power shortly.