Queen Elizabeth honors Prince Philip on 1-year anniversary of his death
In this photo from March 29, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves the Thanksgiving Service for the Duke Of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London. - Leon Neal/Getty Images North America/TNS

Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the death of her longtime husband, Prince Philip. The official Twitter account for the Royal Family, which often shares news and messages from the queen, posted a video filled with photos of Philip that featured a reading of the poem “The Patriarchs – An Elegy” by Simon Armitage. “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” the tweet reads. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married from 1947 until his death on April 9, 2021, at age 99. The Royal Family said at the time ...