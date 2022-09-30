Queen of Denmark strips grandchildren of royal titles: ‘The children feel excluded’
Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Her Majesty The Queen Sonja of Norway at Norden Association’ s annual language award in Oslo, Norway, on Sept. 26, 2022. - Marius Gulliksrud/Stella Pictures/Abaca Press/TNS

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles. Prince Joachim’s three sons will no longer be princes and his daughter will no longer be a princess, the royal household announced Wednesday. The kids will officially lose their titles on Jan. 1. The monarch said the move was for the good of the children, ages 10 to 23. “Her Majesty the Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with t...