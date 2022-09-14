Questions linger about police shooting in hotel. Kids were in room, bullets cut through walls
The rifle found inside the Miami Springs hotel room of a man shot to death by Miami-Dade’ s Special Response Team on Aug. 16, 2022. - Miami-Dade Police/Miami-Dade Police/TNS

MIAMI — In less than 24 hours last month, Miami-Dade police shot and killed two men. One was a suspected armed robber, Jeremy Willie Horton, who led police on a chase in Liberty City before he fatally shot a young Miami-Dade police detective, then was killed himself by other officers. The shooting the following day of Jaime Robles got far less attention but has raised more questions about the department’s action. Robles, 34, was killed after Miami-Dade’s specialized tactical unit burst in to serve a search warrant in room 239 of the Extended Stay America in Miami Springs where Horton was belie...