Kentucky man indicted by feds for attempted assassination of local politician: report
Quintez Brown (Grayson County Jail).

On Thursday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported that a Kentucky man faces possible life in prison after being indicted for an alleged assassination attempt against a mayoral candidate.

"Quintez Brown, the activist accused in state court of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his campaign staff in February, is now charged with a federal offense punishable by life," reported Andrew Wolfson and Lucas Aulbach. "A federal grand jury charged him Wednesday with interfering with a federally protected right and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office. Brown, who was on home incarceration on charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment, was seized by federal agents Wednesday and brought to the Grayson County Detention Center."

Rob Eggert, Brown's lawyer, says that he has mental illness — and has claimed that the charges against him are racially motivated.

"When Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, was killed, the United States Attorney’s Office ran from the case," he said in a statement. "Here, when a Black man suffering from mental illness is accused of committing a crime against a white mayoral candidate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, at the prompting of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), jumps in with both feet and snatches the case from state prosecutors."

Brown was already indicted on state charges in March, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The case advances amid a climate in which lawmakers around the country are reporting death threats against them. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) recently shared a recording in which a man said he hoped she would watch her family die in front of her.

SmartNews