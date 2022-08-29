R. Kelly accuser says disgraced singer had sexual contact with her dozens of times when she was underage
R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. - Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A second R. Kelly accuser has taken the stand in his Chicago federal trial and testified the singer had sexual contact with her more than 80 times when she was underage. The now-37-year-old woman, testifying under the pseudonym “Pauline,” was best friends with “Jane,” Kelly’s goddaughter. When she was about 14 years old she went looking for Jane at Kelly’s home and found her naked, kneeling in front of Kelly, she testified. “He told me he was just looking for bruises on her, because she hurt herself,” she said. “I told him that ‘that’s not how you look for bruises’ and he said that’s...