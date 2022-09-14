R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges at federal trial in Chicago
Singer R. Kelly walks into court at the Daley Center for a hearing on his child support case on March 13, 2019 in Chicago. - Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — A federal jury in Chicago on Wednesday convicted disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly on child pornography charges for making videotapes of himself sexually abusing his then-14-year-old goddaughter decades ago. After about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury found Kelly, 55, guilty of three of the first four counts of the indictment, which charged the singer with the sexual exploitation of “Jane” for the purpose of producing child pornography. He was acquitted on a fourth count. The jury’s decision on the remaining charges in the 13-count indictment were still being read in U.S. District Cou...