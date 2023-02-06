R. Kelly’s attorneys ask for new trial, alleging victim misled jurors about seeking restitution for past abuse

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, seen here in a 2019 file photo, was found guilty of child pornography charges
Attorneys for imprisoned singer R. Kelly alleged in a new court filing that the star witness against him in his federal trial in Chicago last year lied to the jury about her plans to seek millions of dollars in restitution from Kelly upon his conviction. The long-shot motion filed Saturday asked U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber to throw out Kelly’s conviction on all counts related to “Jane,” his former goddaughter who testified that Kelly repeatedly sexually abused her on videotape when she was a teenager. Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, argued in the eight-page filing that Jane false...