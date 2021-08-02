R. Kelly’s legal team says prosecutors ‘blindsided’ them with new allegations, ask they be kept out of trial

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2019. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune
CHICAGO — Lawyers for indicted singer R. Kelly have hit back on a request by federal prosecutors to admit new evidence of sexual abuse at his upcoming trial in New York, saying in a court filing over the weekend they were “blindsided” and have no time to prepare an adequate defense. The motion asked U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly to deny prosecutors’ attempt to add 15 new alleged victims to the case, which alleges a conspiracy by Kelly to use his music career to serve his own illegal sexual appetites. “Given the nearness of trial, the defense is not given ample amount of time to ensure...