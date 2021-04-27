WATCH: Woman hurled the N-word at Daunte Wright protesters – now her husband is under investigation

In the wake of a video posted to Twitter showing his wife using the N-word toward demonstrators outside the home of Washington County Attorney Pete Orput, a Minnesota Department of Corrections employee has been placed on leave.

According to KARE11, the man is Paul Gorder, a veteran of more than three decades at the Minnesota Correctional Facility.

Activist and civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong, who posted the video, said the couple are Orput's neighbors.

In the video, Gorder's wife is seen yelling at the demonstrators, calling them the N-word and other expletives. The demonstrators were reportedly protesting the recent police killing of Daunte Wright and calling for murder charges against Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot him.

In a statement sent to KARE 11, DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said that he "directed that the involved employee be placed on investigative leave pending an investigation by the agency's Office of Professional Accountability."

"The actions of the employee are deeply disturbing and contrary to the mission and values of the Department of Corrections," Schnell said. "At a time when we are focused on growing trust in law enforcement and the broader criminal justice system, the conduct and comments by the DOC sergeant and his wife to the group of mostly African American peaceful protestors are troubling."

Watch the video below: