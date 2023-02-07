Black Colorado ranchers say racists are mutilating their animals

Two Black ranchers from Colorado were arrested recently on alleged stalking charges -- but they say they're actually the victims of a years-long intimidation campaign by their white neighbors and local police.

Local news station 9 News reports that Courtney and Nicole Mallery of El Paso County, Colorado say that their farm has been targeted for years by racist neighbors through "acts of vandalism and animal mutilation of their livestock."

They also claim that police have done nothing to help them and have instead arrested them on trumped up stalking charges -- an allegation that the El Paso County Sheriff's Office strongly denies.

"Unfortunately, there are still corrupt police and racist people out there who are trying to block minority farmers from using their agricultural land because of their race," the Mallerys claimed.

Civil court records examined by 9 News show that Courtney Mallery has filed six restraining orders against various individuals in El Paso County, and also that one woman in the county applied for a restraining order against him that included an allegation of stalking.

The arrests of the Mallerys this week have now prompted the NAACP to get involved in investigating law enforcement actions.

Portia Prescott, president of the Rocky Mountain NAACP, tells 9 News that "I would really hope that the El Paso County Sheriff's department and several others in rural areas understand that we're taking this very seriously."