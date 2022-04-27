Texas high schoolers posted videos of themselves yelling the N-word in Instagram chat labeled 'KKK'

Students at the Vidor Independent School district are being punished after they filmed themselves repeatedly yelling the N-word on within the school and then posted it to a private Instagram channel they labeled "KKK."

The San Antonio Express News reports that video of the students yelling the slur went viral late last week after a TikTok user who goes by the handle @caileneasely obtained them and publicized them on her account.

The user also posted screen captions from the "KKK" channel where the students posted messages comparing Black people to apes.

Vidor ISD Superintendent Jay Killgo told the San Antonio Express News that the three students have been disciplined, although he would not get into specific details about the punishment due to what he said were laws governing student privacy.

"The comments made were unacceptable and are not condoned by VISD," Killgo said in the statement. "This was a poor reflection of our student body by a handful of students."

