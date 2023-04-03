Man hurls racial abuse at family before ramming woman with car and fleeing: cops
Police Tape (AFP)

A man hurled racial slurs at a woman and her family in California before ramming her with his car and fleeing the scene, cops said.

Riverside Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a fight between two men in a parking lot in Norco, California, the Sierra Sun Times reported.

When they arrived, one of the men said his family had been yelled at. When the woman confronted the suspect, he continued to use racial slurs and threatened to assault her, then struck her with his vehicle.

The woman's husband hit the man in return before the suspect took off.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her lower legs and was treated at the scene. Deputies are trying to identify the suspect.

SmartNews