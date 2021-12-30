'Large police response' needed to detain racial slur-spewing man who threatened to shoot neighbors

On Thursday, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported that a "large police response" was necessary in the town of Clay, New York to subdue and arrest a man who threatened to shoot his neighbors while screaming racial slurs.

"Around 7:30 a.m., the man threatened his neighbors with the use of a firearm, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office," reported Anne Hayes and Rylee Kirk. "The man was also screaming racial slurs, according to dispatches. Multiple police cars and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team can be seen at the scene. Two SWAT team members were seen walking down Rockland Drive with long guns."

According to the report, the man, identified as John H. George, was also involved in a similar incident in November, where he had a standoff with police after being seen on a local porch with a "possible firearm" and barricaded himself inside. Nobody was hurt in this incident.

George has been arrested. He does not appear to have actually had a firearm, and was merely yelling empty threats at passersby.

This comes amid a number of racially-charged incidents publicized around the country, including a woman charged with assaulting a Black bus driver just before Christmas in Portland, Oregon while screaming racial slurs.