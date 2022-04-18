Hotel worker pulls gun on racist man for threatening him with a 'wizard wand': police
A 29-year-old Minnesota man was scheduled to appear in court Monday to face charges of assault after allegedly pointing a "wizard wand" at a hotel employee while using racist slurs.

Fox9 KMSP News reports that Skylar Eros Dupree Thomas, 29, of Woodbury Minn., is charged with fifth-degree assault and trespassing in connection with the April 15 incident at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Bloomington.

Thomas used a wand he'd made out of a stick during the incident, which prompted the hotel employee to pull out a gun in an effort to defend himself, court documents allege. No injuries were reported.

According to the criminal complaint, Bloomington police responded to a call at the hotel shortly after midnight for the report of a person with a weapon. Police located and detained Thomas, who previously had been barred from the property after a 2021 incident there.

Thomas admitted to having a "wand" on him, charges said. This wasn't their first interaction with Thomas and his "wand." Police knew, from previous calls, Thomas was referencing a stick he’d fashioned to look like a wizard’s wand. The complaint says the wand is about 16 inches long and has a "hard, pointed metal part at the end" and has a "knife-like appearance."

The incident began when Thomas walked into the hotel and extended his hand into a bowl of room keys. An employee asked Thomas to leave, but Thomas argued with him and called him racial slurs, charges allege.

KMSP reports that "the worker then walked about six feet behind Thomas as Thomas exited the hotel, but that’s when Thomas pulled out the wand, which the hotel employee thought was a 12-inch knife, and stepped toward the worker.

"The worker said Thomas came within approximately three to four feet of him, so the worker said he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at Thomas (the worker has a permit to carry), charges said. Thomas then turned around, kicked over a garbage can and started walking away."

The complaint says the worker called 911 and followed Thomas, who turned around and pointed the "wand" at the victim again.

