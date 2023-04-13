Black North Carolina security guard quits after boss sends him a text disparaging 'coloreds'

A 19-year-old security guard quit his job after he got a text from his supervisor that included a racial slur, the Queen City News reported.

Deamonte White, who worked for Delta Protection Agency, wants his supervisor fired so he can't do the same to anyone else.

While he was working for the company, he used his own car to patrol residential neighborhoods. But when his car starting having mechanical trouble, he requested a company car until his was fixed. He supervisor responded with a text that read, “Hey, kid, you finally quit. I told you I had more power than you. I’m the freakin head honcho in University kid. I told you, coloreds don’t drive Ford Tarsus. So why did you ask about driving a company vehicle?”

White told the Queen City News that the text made him feel like "less of a person." He added that he's had similar issues with the supervisor before.

READ MORE: Man dies in Georgia jail after being 'eaten alive by insects and bed bugs': attorney

“I have emailed what is supposed to be HR numerous times in regard to the situation,” White said. “When the first incident occurred, I was told they weren’t going to do anything about it. So I proceeded to go down to Morganton and actually drive down there about an hour and a half to speak with the chief. And the chief told me that he doesn’t do ‘He said, she said.’ With the first incident, nothing occurred. With the second incident nothing occurred, and with this being the third incident ... You know, it’s just very outrageous that you have what you need and you still choose to not do the right thing.”

Civil rights activist John C. Barnett is now working with White on the issue.

“Knowing that they didn’t do anything about it and knowing that the word 'colored' was used in 1970, as we’ve had four categories as Afro-Americans in this country for blacks was disturbing because it kind of gave me his mindset,” Barnett said.

“So it looked like somebody was raised in the sixties. And of course, he used the word 'colored.' So I think the most disturbing part is that the word 'kid.' ... He has a name, his name is Mr. White," Barnett added.

Barnett and White have filed an equal employment opportunity commission (EEOC) complaint.