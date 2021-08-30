Rock-throwing racist man threatened to kill Black woman in drunken rampage: police

An Oklahoma man has been arrested for assaulting a woman whom he repeatedly pelted with racial slurs.

Local news station KFOR reports that Guthrie Police received a 911 call over the weekend from a woman who claimed she was being attacked by a man who was throwing rocks and yelling racial slurs at her.

""I just got like hit by a rock," she told the 911 dispatcher. "This guy's being like really racist… he threw a rock at me… so I need help."

Police responded to the scene and tracked down suspect Payton Heird, whom the woman identified as her assailant and whom police say also allegedly threatened to kill her.



Police said that Heird had been drinking prior to going on his racist rampage.

According to court records reviewed by KFOR, Heird was actually out on bond while he was facing charges of raping and sexually abusing a minor.

He has been arrested and now faces charges of threatening an act of violence, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as hate crime charges.