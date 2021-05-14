‘Going to be stomp a [N-word] night’: Four white men arrested in Pennsylvania for violent assault of Black man

Four white men from Pennsylvania are facing charges after they attacked a Black man at a bar in the town of Sharon, the Sharon Herald reports.

Thomas L. Boyer II, 48, and Casey Thomas Boyer, 27, both of 245 Byers Road, Harrisville; John Michael Fortuna, 41, of 90 Shenango Park, Lot 64, Pymatuning Township; and Papillon Keeler, 46, of 42 North St., West Middlesex, were charged on Friday with ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, riot and reckless endangerment. As additional charged was given to Boyer for allegedly stealing the man's watch.

Evidence, which includes witness testimony and security video, indicates that the four men initiated the attack against the victim, according to the Sharon Herald.

The victim sustained numerous injuries and could not remember details such as his address and social security number. He told police that one of the men blocked his path when he tried to use the restroom, leading to an altercation where he was knocked to the ground. The four men then started kicking the victim.

Witnesses say they heard the men use racial slurs during the beating. "Looks like it's going to be stomp a n***** night," one of the men said, according to a witness.