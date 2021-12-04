Racist derails hearing on police transparency with string of racial slurs: report
Police are seen as demonstrators gather near Camden Yards to protest against the death in police custody of Freddie Gray in Baltimore April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

According to a report from Delaware Online, a Zoom question and answer period on new rules regarding police transparency was disrupted by a commenter who fired off a string of racial slurs at the panelists leading to the unidentified commenter being ejected.

The report states that the Delaware panel was one in a series of meetings on Senate Bill 149, which is designed to amend the Officers' Bill of Rights and open up internal affairs records to the public.

However the meeting ran into trouble when the slurs began.

"Around 4 p.m. during the meeting, someone twice messaged panelists with racist slurs, and was immediately ejected from the meeting, according to a press release about the disruption," the report states. "Minutes later, a man was given the chance to provide public comment and used it to say a racial slur. After about 15 seconds of silence, a moderator announced he had been removed from the webinar. After several others spoke, another man during public comment used the same slur and was also removed."

"It's unclear if the same person was responsible for the three instances. The person or people were not immediately identified," the report added.

According to the author of the bill, State Sen.Tizzy Lockman (D), the disruption was not a surprise.

"I am deeply dismayed, but not at all surprised, by this latest reminder that we live in a state and a nation where racist agitators will attack people of color working to make a change in their communities," Lockman lamented.

