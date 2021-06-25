Asian cop tormented by white colleagues who asked him if he ate cats: lawsuit

A police officer in Sharon, Massachusetts is suing his department and alleging that he was repeatedly subjected to racist abuse from white colleagues.
The Patriot Ledger reports that Sharon Police Sgt. Brian Mannetta, who is of Chinese and Ecuadorean descent, is claiming that his superiors brushed off his complaints about a colleague who mocked him for supposedly having Chinese bird flu and then asked him whether "you people" eat cats.
The lawsuit claims that Former Sharon police chief John Ford told Mannetta to "move on" from his complaints and warned him about being more of a "team player."
Years later, the lawsuit claims, Ford "shamed" Mannetta for taking part in a local Black Voices event -- and opinion apparently shared by many other colleagues.
"In his lawsuit, Mannetta says that at a Sept. 16, 2020, Sharon Racial Equity Alliance rally that he attended, an unnamed off-duty officer came up to him and said, 'Great job, Brian, for supporting a bunch of cop killers,'" reports the Patriot Ledger.
Mannetta is seeking $100,000 for documented lost wages and an undetermined amount for "emotional distress" for the racism he endured. The town is moving to dismiss the lawsuit.